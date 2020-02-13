Met Office weather warnings: When will Storm Dennis hit? Path update, maps and charts

THE MET OFFICE has issued several warnings as Storm Dennis tracks towards the UK, but when will Storm Dennis hit? Here are the latest maps, charts and path update.

Met Office warnings are in place across the UK as the fourth named storm of the 2019/20 Atlantic storm season heads towards the country. This comes just days after Storm Ciara blasted the UK with heavy rain, severe winds and left snowstorms in its wake.

Storm Dennis is forecast to reach the UK this weekend, with Met Office weather warnings for wind and rain in place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Weather maps show a blast of severe winds reaching the UK on Saturday from the west, with the Met Office warning wind speeds could reach up to 60mph. Torrential rain is also on the way, with accumulations of 0.6 to 1.2 inches (15 to 30mm) expected widely. The Met Office also forecasts two to 2.7 inches (50 to 70mm) across parts of the higher ground in the west.

Heavy rain will trigger flood warnings as areas are already saturated from the downpours Storm Ciara brought the weekend before. The Met Office says the low-pressure system will develop in the North Atlantic before tracking eastwards towards the UK and Ireland over the coming days, passing to the north of Scotland on Saturday. A National Severe Weather Warning for wind has been issued for much of England and Wales, further warnings are likely to be issued in the coming days. Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.” Storm Dennis could trigger power outages, delay to travel and large coastal waves as it hits. Before Dennis hits the UK on Saturday, the weather will remain unsettled, with a Met Office warning for rain in place on Friday. Northwesterly winds will bring cold air across the UK and the north of England and Scotland will continue to see some snow, mainly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds remain strong with sunny, dry spells expected in places especially in the east. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Eric Leister warned the weather will start to turn unsettled on Friday before quickly getting worse through the following 24 hours. He said: “A band of rain and gusty winds will cross the British Isles on Friday ahead of Dennis’ arrival on Saturday. “Wind and rain will increase Saturday morning as Dennis approaches from the Atlantic.

“During the afternoon, powerful winds will be felt across all of Ireland and the UK with downpours soaking Scotland, England and Wales. “Significant travel disruptions are possible again, including ferry and rail service as well as air travel.” At the time of writing, the Environment Agency has 44 flood warnings in place and 124 flood alerts. These span the entire UK, and more are likely to come into effect as Storm Dennis draws near.