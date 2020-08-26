Metro Bank offers existing customers up to £250 for taking this action

METRO BANK is offering a new incentive to its existing customers which is likely to help entice more Britons to put their money away with the provider.

Metro Bank became the UK’s first new high street bank in more than 100 years in 2010, and has proved popular with many savers since. But now the newer provider has joined the competition to entice savers into using their services. The bank has said existing customers can earn up to £250 each by encouraging friends to open a Metro Bank account, known as the ‘Refer a Friend scheme’.

This must, however, be achieved through the official Current Account Switch Service (CASS) for Britons to benefit from the reward. Existing customers of the bank can earn £50 for every friend that switches, up to five friends, and therefore a maximum of £250. To be eligible to receive the bonus, though, there are certain criteria which must be fulfilled. This is the case with any current account switch, and so those who are changing providers should pay attention to the rules.

The existing customer should first approach Metro Bank to register for the ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme. They will then receive a unique code which they can share with friends who may be considering joining Metro Bank. Britons can take part if they have a current account, cash account or private banking account with Metro. And this account must remain open throughout the offer in order for the payment to be processed and received.

The new customer must not already have an account with Metro Bank, and will need to remain with the provider for at least three months. In addition, they are required to pay in a minimum of £500 in each of the first two months since opening an account. They will also need to make 10 debit card purchases, and register for mobile and online banking. Customers can expect to receive their £50 sum within 30 days of meeting all relevant conditions.

But the scheme ends on December 11, 2020, so those thinking about switching should act fast. Kat Robinson, Director of Bank Accounts at Metro Bank commented on the new scheme. She said: “At Metro Bank our purpose has always been to create fans and bring the banking revolution to more people. “We’re excited to launch our new ‘Refer a Friend’ switching offer to do just that, helping us give something back to our existing customers whilst welcoming new customers too.”