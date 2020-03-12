Miami Open cancelled as coronavirus delivers double blow to ATP and WTA Tours

48 hours after claiming the Miami Open would go ahead, the tournament has been forced to cancel.

The Miami Open has been cancelled due to the ongoing global coronavirus crisis. Over 4,600 people have now died around the world from the virus.

And on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus as a global pandemic. On Sunday, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was cancelled just days before the event was due to begin. A day later, the Miami Open issued a statement saying the tournament would go ahead as planned. Then the ATP insisted the tournament calendar would go on as ‘status quo’ while they continued to monitor the worsening situation. Ivan Ljubicic opens up on ‘privilege’ of working with Roger Federer

But Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the county and said in a statement on Thursday: “Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. “Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. “As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.” The news is a damaging blow to both the ATP and WTA Tours but falls in line with several other sports which have had to cancel major events. The All England Club are reportedly considering cancelling the summer Championships at SW19 instead of playing without fans in the stands.

On Wednesday, the ITF announced the Fed Cup finals, due to played next month in Budapest, Hungary had been postponed. In the Premier League, Manchester City vs Arsenal became the first match to be called off due to the virus after players from the north London club came into contact with Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was diagnosed with COVID-19. While all sport in Italy has been cancelled until the start of April, leaving Serie A in limbo. Roger Federer making ‘great’ progress after knee surgery Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam stance on Roger Federer’s record Rafael Nadal to continue playing ‘for a while’ on two conditions – Carlos Moya