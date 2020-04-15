Michael Franzese Recalls ‘Intense’ Michael Jordan Moment, Reveals Truth About Murder Of MJ’s Father

Former New York Italian mobster Michael Franzese recalled an intense moment with Michael Jordan and revealed that truth about the murder of his father.

Franzese was an Italian mobster from New York city who rose to fame during the late ’70s and ’80s. He was involved in numerous criminal activities with his associates back in the day and also got engaged in sports gambling.

In a recent appearance on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Franzese revealed some of his involvement in the NBA. According to the former mafia captain, it was an NBA meeting where he witnessed Jordan’s gambling addiction. Franzese recalled how Jordan asked his former Bulls teammate Horace Grant to pick the $5 dollar prize he won from a table tennis match.

“We were once in a security meeting with the NBA. Michael was playing the head of security in table tennis for five bucks. Of course, Michael wins, he wins at everything. So Horace has his warm-up suit on, and Michael goes where are my five bucks. He said that it’s up in his room, Michael told him to go out to get it,” Franzese recalled.

“Horace looked at him and said, ‘five bucks Michael.’ He said ‘yeah, this is my trophy, I beat you.’ He puts it in his pocket and walks away. I said, ‘wow, this is intense’,” he continued.

In another interview, Franzese revealed that he was recruited by the NBA to be the speaker for NBA rookies for a couple of years to help the players deal with the dangers of gambling.

Franzese was then asked to open up about the mafia’s alleged involvement in the murder of Jordan’s father back in 1993.

As per Franzese, what he knew was that Jordan was “a big gambler and gambles on everything.” However, what he knows about the murder MJ’s father was “second-hand” knowledge and that he’s only sure about two things at the time – 1, Jordan was asked to leave the NBA for a while and 2, the plan was for Jordan to return.

“Again, I don’t have first-hand knowledge of this but being that I was working with the NBA at that time, I was told (that) he was told to leave the NBA around the time his father got murdered because stories are about to come out that because of Michael’s gambling habit, his father paid the price. The plan is always, from I was told, for him to come back,” Franzese told VLAD TV in April 2019.

“Putting it all together, and knowing that Michael did have this gambling issue, that is very possible,” Franzese added.