Michael Jordan Net Worth: World’s Richest Athlete Makes $100 Million Yearly From Nike Royalties

Michael Jordan’s net worth is a whopping $2.1 billion. A lot of it came after he retired from playing professional basketball. Here is how he reached the billion dollar mark.

Jordan can be considered the greatest basketball player of all time and he has the numbers to show for it. The former Chicago Bull main man and Hall of Famer has six NBA titles and a 2-time Olympic gold medals for USA basketball. In terms of personal achievements and serving national interest, he has done it all.

Jordan has not lost any finals game that he played in. His ruthlessness and flair were a mix of arrogance and dominance that already broke the opponent’s determination even before the game started. This type of mentality helped his brand establish its image as a winner on and off the court. In his heyday, the University of North Carolina graduate represented McDonalds, Upper Deck, Hanes, Nike, Gatorade, Chevrolet, and Coca-Cola, among others.

Jordan, now 57 years of age, concentrates on growing his business empire. Believe it or not, his career earnings only totaled $90 million, as per Forbes. So how did he make the billionaires club with only less than hundred million career earnings? Jordan has been able to translate his ruthlessness and likeable personality on the court to his business ventures.

Almost everything he touches turns to gold aside from NBA team Charlotte Hornets that has not been relevant since Jordan took over as owner. Although the Hornets have not been in the playoff picture for quite some time now, Jordan still increased its value to almost $1.5 billion, a far cry from the money he invested to become a majority stake owner in 2010 ($175 million), Business Insider reports.

The Jordan brand, from its shoes, apparel and clothes, has been a money-making machine for him. They fetch almost $3 billion in revenue for Nike annually. This goes on to say Nike has been rewarding Michael Jordan even after his retirement. In 2015, he received $100 million from Nike royalties alone. When adjusted to today’s inflation rate, that amount would surely skyrocket.

Jordan also owns a lot of properties. His home in Florida was renovated to the tune of $12.8 million in 2012. His Airness also owns a private golf course and a private jet. MJ once owned a property in Chicago that is being sold right now. It carries a price tag of $14.9 million. The 5-time MVP awardee is also into the food business, having restaurants in Chicago, Connecticut, Washington and Florida.

Netflix released “The Last Dance” documentary about the journey of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1997-1998 season. It would be the last time the team was together because they would rebuild next year. Fans have nothing but praises for the show and it further cemented Michael Jordan as the greatest ever.