Michael Jordan Stats: 5 Highest-Scoring Games In NBA Legend’s Career [VIDEOS]

There is little doubt that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer in NBA history. The legend holds the all-time record with 30.1 points per game and 10 scoring titles over the course of his career.

Jordan surpassed the 60-point mark five times with the Chicago Bulls. Here’s a closer look at the Hall of Famer’s highest-scoring games.

March 28, 1990: 69 points

Jordan fell one point shy of joining six other players in the 70-point club. In the highest-scoring game of his career, Jordan shot 23-37 from the field and 21-23 from the free-throw line. Jordan matched the entire Cleveland Cavaliers’ team with eight points in overtime, leading Chicago to a 117-13 victory. He added 18 rebounds, six assists, four steals and just two turnovers in an all-time performance.

Jan. 16, 1993: 64 points

En route to winning his third straight championship, Jordan had the second-highest scoring game of his career. It came in a losing effort against the Orlando Magic, who pulled out a 128-124 overtime victory. Jordan shot 27-49 from the field, only making one of his five three-point attempts. He was 9-11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, one assist and five steals.

April 20, 1986: 63 points

Jordan set the record for points in a playoff game, and it still stands 34 years later. The Boston Celtics needed double-overtime to defeat the Bulls 135-131 in Game 2 of the first-round series, despite finishing 37 games ahead of Chicago in the regular-season standings. Jordan went 22-41 from the field and 19-21 from the free-throw line. He didn’t attempt a single three-pointer.

April 16, 1987: 61 points

Only Wilt Chamberlain has ever topped Jordan’s 37.1 points per game in the 1986-1987 season, so it’s not surprising that two contests from that year make the list. The Atlanta Hawks defeated Chicago 117-114 in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Jordan carried the Bulls, shooting 22-38 from the field and 17-21 from the free-throw line. He had 10 rebounds, an assist and four steals.

March 4, 1987: 61 points

Jordan scored 61 points without making a three-pointer twice in the span of three weeks. He shot 22-39 from the field in a 125-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons. Jordan made 17 of 18 free throws in addition to grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.