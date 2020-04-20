Michael Jordan Was Chosen To Be GOAT, Says Dwyane Wade

Jordan’s much-awaited film narrating his final year with the Chicago Bulls finally aired on Sunday, and Dwyane Wade was all in for the hype. As “The Last Dance” docuseries hit the screens for the first time, the retired Miami Heat star failed to contain himself in proclaiming Jordan was indeed destined to become the greatest basketball player of all time.

Wade joined the pack of the first witnesses of the 10-part series in what appeared to be in a virtual watch party on social media.

In just minutes into the first episode, Wade posted, “Man MJ had it! He had that “IT”. He was chosen to be the GOAT.”

His gesture has raised eyebrows considering he is best friends with arguably the closest threat to Jordan’s legacy – LeBron James, whose last championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly triggered the release of “the tapes”.

But Wade could not care less. At the end of the day, the three-time NBA champion will always be the kid raised in Chicago whose hero growing up was Jordan.

Verily, Wade was not hesitant in his answer when a fan dropped the “GOAT question” on him Friday on Bleacher Report’s AMA.

“Michael Jordan,” answered Wade. “I watched him win 6 titles. My biggest takeaway is the first one they won in ’91 Being a 9-year-old kid, seeing the Chicago Bulls do that … that gave me the vision to say ‘Ok, that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ That’s the feeling I want to bring to this city and my family.”

Wade fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for his city when he signed with the Bulls in 2016.

“Watching the Bulls growing up inspired me at an early age to pursue my dream of becoming a basketball player. My most treasured memories were watching my dad play basketball on the courts of Fermi Elementary School and developing my game at the Blue Island Recreation Center. I have never forgotten where I came from and I am thankful to have an opportunity to play for the team that first fueled my love of the game,” the 13-time NBA All-Star wrote following his stunning decision.

Wade would return to Miami two years later before deciding to call it quits in 2019. On top of the rings and the All-Star nods, he was also a former Finals MVP, an All-Star MVP, a scoring champion, a multiple-time All-NBA team member, and a two-time Olympic medalist.