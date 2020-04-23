Michael Jordan’s $15M Chicago Home Boasts Tennis Court, 14-Car Garage

Michael Jordan, one of NBA’s greatest players of all time, owns at least five multimillion-dollar homes. And one of these is his stellar Chicago estate that has been listed on the market since 2012.

The Chicago Bulls star and five-time MVP’s $15 million sprawling property measures an astounding 56,000 square feet, with the 7-acre compound looking massively unreal even from above. The grill gates surround the towering grill gates surround the immense property with the NBA all-star’s jersey number 23 largely engraved in bold metalwork. The driveway from the gate all the way to Jordan’s house is long and secluded, surrounded with full-grown trees on both sides of the pavement.

Inside Jordan’s massive abode are nine bedrooms, four half-baths and 15 bathrooms. The cigar room is a bonus to the array of rooms, adding a sophisticated touch. Custom-built in 1995, the house was reportedly established during the NBA legend’s groundbreaking cascade with the Chicago Bulls, Fox Business reported. The property was then refurbished in 2009.

The interior’s amenities are modernized and upscaled which matches the lavish feel of the estate. Jordan’s property is furnished with a circular infinity pool, a tennis court and a garage that can house 14 cars.

But what takes credit for the house’s main highlight is its regulation-sized indoor basketball court. Jordan’s custom playing field is adorned with his iconic logo at the center— truly his personal emblem.

Jordan has redefined the basketball spectrum in truly an unique level. According to his NBA profile, Jordan was tapped as Rookie of the Year during his first few debuted games which eventually was tantamount to a growing list of his revered titles.

Jordan’s basketball dexterity merited him the title of most valuable player for five times straight. Jordan was also known for being a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, ten-time All-NBA First Team, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, Defensive Player of the Year and 14-time NBA All-star, to name a few.

Through his unique set of combined power, speed and grace that tailored Jordan’s outstanding improvisational ability, the Chicago Bulls shooting guard’s rise to basketball fame earned him a spot among NBA’s legends.

Now a 57-year-old retired NBA grandee, Jordan sets his sights on other ventures without neglecting his distinctive passion for the game. His recent documentary, “The Last Dance,” released two episodes of the NBA legend’s narrative on Netflix showcasing an in-depth look into Jordan’s exceptional mark throughout sports history.