Michael Jordan’s Bold Reason For Not Caring About His Teammates’ Feelings Revisited

Michael Jordan has one simple reason why he never cared about his teammates’ feelings during his prime.

Almost every basketball fan in the world wouldn’t argue that Jordan is the best player to ever play the game. But that didn’t come as easy as it sounds. MJ really worked hard to perfect his game and he proved it everytime he stepped inside the court. Apart from being hardworking, Jordan was also known for being a fierce competitor. And while being competitive is a key component in dominating opponents, Jordan has taken it to another level leaving some of his teammates broken at times.

Back in his prime, Jordan ultimately led the Bulls to 6 NBA championships. And even though MJ made it looked easy, his former teammate Steve Kerr revealed that the Bulls drained themselves in the process.

According to Kerr, Jordan has no chill and “there were certainly moments where they would finish practice, and some of them would go off and think ‘We gotta get away from this guy, he needs to loosen up’.”

But for Jordan, everything is about winning. Even if it would mean that someone would be broken. As per MJ, if one of his teammates will be broken, then he is no longer capable of contributing to the team, Basketball Network reported.

“I didn’t really care If I broke them. If they did get broken then they are not going to be helpful to us when we need them the most,” Jordan said.

This was also what Kerr was trying to imply in a recent interview with David Aldridge and Michael Lee of The Athletic. According to the former Bulls guard, the idea that MJ could have won 8 championships if he had just stayed active was foolish. Based on Kerr’s assessment, the Bulls won another three-peat because Jordan was able to recharge in the middle of a winning yet mentally draining stint when his father was murdered.

“Sometimes people say to me, ‘If Michael had stayed, you guys would’ve won eight in a row.’ That’s the most preposterous thing I have ever heard. People have no idea how emotionally draining it is for a team to keep winning,” Kerr said.

“To me, the reason we won the second three was because he (Jordan) got away and recharged his batteries. He needed it, desperately. And that’s why he left. He was just burned out,” Kerr added.