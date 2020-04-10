Michael Kors, Versace, Jimmy Choo Donate $3M To COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Effort

The fashion community has joined the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The founders of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, along with their parent company Capri Holdings Limited, announced that they will donate $3 million for the coronavirus relief effort worldwide.

“Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines,” John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, said in a statement.

“We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organizations dedicated to helping the community.”

The donation from the organization will be targeted to each brand’s home town. Michael Kors will donate $2 million to New York City. The amount was a combined donation from the label, founder Kors, and Capri exec Idol. The money will be used to help local hospitals NYU Langone Health and New York-Presbyterian. Other recipients include the nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver and the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

On the other hand, Versace will help Milan with its $500,000 contribution. The amount will be divided between San Raffaele Hospital’s ICU and Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana’s “Italia, we are with you” initiative, which helps supply ventilators and medical equipment to the hospitals in the country.

Jimmy Choo is also donating $500,000 to help London. The money will be used to aid medical professionals via the National Health Service COVID-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together and The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

