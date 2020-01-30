Michael Owen gives Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction and explains where game will be won

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen explains which of his former teams will have the edge when they meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp looks to beat the only team his side have dropped points to in the Premier League this season. The reserve fixture at Old Trafford was a draw but Michael Owen predicts one team will be coming away with on three points this weekend.

The Reds have been in fantastic form this season and currently lead second-placed Manchester City by 14 points, whilst also having a game in hand on their title challengers. Meanwhile United currently sit fifth in the table and are just focused on breaking into the top-four this season rather than challenging their rivals for the title. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled with consistency throughout the current campaign, but they do come into the clash off the back of two wins against Norwich in the league and Wolves in the FA Cup. However, Owen thinks it will be Liverpool who will win the game in front of the home crowd.

"United have exciting forwards, but they lack the energy and quality of Liverpool in the middle of the field and that is where I expect the game to be won," he told BetVictor. "Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 51 home league games – I expect them to make it 52 and counting in one of the most iconic games of the season." Owen began his career at Liverpool and after spells with Real Madrid and Newcastle United the former England international then joined United before finishing his career at Stoke.

The Red Devils haven’t won at Anfield since 2016 and Owen thinks Klopp will want the scalp of at least maintaining that record as the club seek to win their first Premier League title. “Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game the last time Manchester United won at Anfield over four years ago,” continued Owen. “And it is hard to see past another win for Jurgen Klopp’s runaway league leaders on Sunday in the big game of the weekend. “It is well documented that Liverpool have only dropped two points so far this season and that was in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in October.

“That stat will not be lost on Jurgen Klopp or the Reds players and supporters who will want to beat all other 19 sides en route to their first Premier League title.” As both teams prepare for Sunday’s clash injuries could end up playing an important part. Klopp has had a week off to work with his players and is optimistic Joel Matip, Fabinho and Dejan Lovren will be involved in the preparations for the United clash. Meanwhile, United were in action on Wednesday as they beat Wolves in an FA Cup third round replay.