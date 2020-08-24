Michel Barnier ignores Boris Johnson and sets his own October deadline for trade talks

BREXIT talks with the European Union over a free-trade agreement could drag on into October, the bloc has warned.

Ahead of the seventh round of talks, the European Commission said the future relationship with Britain must be completed before Halloween at the latest. Echoing previous warnings by Michel Barnier, his spokesman said: “We want a deal, we want to have an ambitious and fair partnership with the UK, and that we must come to an agreement in October at the latest. “This week, and over the coming weeks, we will remain constructive, we will remain engaged and respectful with the UK negotiating team in order to reach a deal.”

David Frost, the Prime Minister’s lead Brexit envoy, heads to Brussels today hoping to wrap up the future relationship before the end of next month. The British official will have dinner with Mr Barnier this evening with talks set to run until Friday. Downing Street in confident a deal can be reached with the bloc after months of wrangling over fisheries and the so-called “level-playing field”.

A No 10 spokesman said: “There are many issues that will be discussed during this week’s round, not least a level-playing field, fisheries, trade in goods and services. “There are many areas where there is convergence but we will continue to work to plug the gaps where any differences remain. “Our assessment is that a deal can still be reached in September.”

Boris Johnson has repeatedly warns he would walk away from the talks with Brussels if the bloc continues to drag its feet in the negotiations. He has also insisted any UK-EU agreement must hand the Government complete control over future policy decisions and access to Britain’s fishing grounds. Meanwhile in Brussels, sources have suggested Mr Barnier is ready to drop a key demand to keep Britain tied to the EU’s state aid rules.

The Frenchman is understood to be ready to soften his demands for the UK to maintain the bloc’s laws governing tax breaks and state subsidies. He had been ordered by member states to force Britain to align to Brussels’ anti-competition regime. But European sources have claimed establishing a “common approach” between both sides for state aid policies could allow Boris Johnson complete control over Britain’s system.



