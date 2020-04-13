Michigan Coronavirus Patient Sought Help From Alexa, Before Dying In Pain

A Michigan assisted living facility client with COVID-19 looked for aid in the unlikeliest of locations– from Amazon’s AI personal assistant Alexa. She at some point succumbed to the virus, later reports disclosed.

According to Fox News, LouAnn Dagen, 66, passed away Saturday after being brought to Grace Health Saint Mary’s emergency area. Her sibling Penny received the Amazon Echo Show recordings from Dagen’s room in the assisted living home, the Metron of Cedar Springs.

Based on the recordings aired through Grand Rapid’s WOOD-TV, Dagen remained in excellent pain in her last days. She was heard asking Alexa to help ease the pain, claiming that she needed to find a way to “relieve it.”

Cent stated her sibling had currently been suffering shortness of breath last week. It was a sure indication of the virus, as well as she began showing signs of dehydration not long after. It was then that the situation went down incredibly southern for her, which was likewise the moment the assisted living home triggered to send her to the emergency clinic.

Assisted living home are among the most vulnerable areas throughout the coronavirus break out, due to the fact that the elderly are easily contaminated. According to Freep, one more Michigan assisted living home reported verified situations of the coronavirus in at the very least 7 places. The Advantage Living Center reported that a minimum of “numerous homeowners” in the Northwest and Samaritan facilities in Detroit and a number of facilities in the Harper Woods, Redford, Wayne and Battle Creek areas were detected with the infection.

Nationwide reports state that even more than 400 senior care centers contend least one COVID-19-positive record. This consisted of situations that were discovered in Michigan.

Dagen’s situation, meanwhile, was included in the 31 residents and also 5 employee who tested favorable for coronavirus in the location. This was also among the instances in Michigan, which reported around 18,970 instances of the coronavirus very early Wednesday, based upon data from Johns Hopkins.