Michigan Teacher Had Sex With Student Multiple Times, Possessed Her Topless Photos, Jailed

A former Michigan teacher was sentenced to one-year imprisonment Thursday for sexually assaulting a student.

The 17-year-old student began to speak with 36-year-old Denny Dean Holt about her personal life in November 2016. The two then exchanged numbers and met outside the school for the first time the following month. The accused picked the teen up from home and the two then went for a ride. When the two were “talking about anything and everything,” he asked her about her sexual experiences with her boyfriend. A while later, he offered her money to see her breasts. The teen was initially reluctant but eventually agreed. The two then had sex in the car.

The two had sex almost 15 times in the next six months. The encounters came to an end when she graduated from school in June 2017.

The incident came to light when police searched the teen’s phone regarding a separate case. During the testimony, the victim said there were times she initiated the encounters. She added that the two did have a discussion about the legality of them having sex during which the accused told her he could trust her to not tell anyone about it. She also said the accused had topless photos of her.

Following an internal investigation, Grand Blanc Community Schools fired the accused in February 2018 and the man also had to lose his teaching degree. He was sentenced to imprisonment Thursday on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

