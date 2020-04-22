Microsoft Debuted Edgy New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Xbox One X Bundle Releasing Summer 2020

“Cyberpunk 2077” is set to release in Sept. 17, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until fall to get kitted out with some cool custom gear.

Following a series of rumors and rampant speculation, Microsoft has officially announced its upcoming Xbox One X “Cyberpunk 2077” Limited Edition Bundle.

The Xbox One X “Cyberpunk 2077” Limited Edition Bundle will feature a special cybernetic design with bright colored panels, color shift effects and glowing elements in a bit to capture the futuristic tone of Night City, where the game takes place. It will include a 1TB hard drive as well as a full digital download of “Cyberpunk 2077” when the game releases. The download will become available after the title hits store shelves.

Microsoft has indicated that this bundle will actually be the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released, with only 45,000 units available across the globe. It isn’t clear just yet how pre-orders will open up or when they will, but this will be a rare find for anyone who loves collecting special edition systems.

In addition to a special console, the Xbox One X will come with a two-toned Xbox Wireless Controller that will also be sold separately. It’s up for preorder as of today for $74.99, and you can pick one up now if you want to get your game on with a cybernetic spin. Inspired by the character Johnny Silverhand, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, it’s compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and includes a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and Bluetooth for wireless gaming on PC, tablets, and mobile devices.

Microsoft has also announced a special “Cyberpunk 2077” Limited Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand that can help keep the controller juiced up for $49.99. It’s also available today at select retailers. It’s been painted to match the Xbox One X so you can have a whole set of matching accessories along with the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox: “Cyberpunk 2077” Special Edition in 2TB and 5TB capacity options. Both options are available today to pre-order for $89.99 and $149.99, respectively, and will be available to purchase in June alongside the console.

Finally, a special Arctis 1 Wireless Headset for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition is the official headset of “Cyberpunk 2077.” Featuring “2.4GHz wireless with ultra-low latency for Xbox and PC, a detachable ClearCast noise-canceling microphone for natural-sounding clarity, and a steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability.”

It’s SteelSeries’ contribution to the new line of “Cyberpunk 2077” products and is up for pre-order today for $109.99 before it debuts this June.