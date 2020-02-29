Migrants on Turkish-Greek border are stranded in no man’s land

The number of migrants who went to Turkey from Turkey yesterday and last night seems limited. Turkey no longer stops migrants who want to go to Europe, but in Greece the gates on the northern border with Turkey remain closed. As a result, the migrants are stranded in no man’s land. The Greeks also sent extra police to these border crossings, which keep migrants with tear gas at bay.

“The Turkish government knows that, but sent these people in that direction yesterday morning,” correspondent Lucas Waagmeester said in the NOS Radio 1 Journal. “So it mainly seems like a PR stunt by Turkey to put Europe under pressure.”

The decision to release the migrants followed the Thursday bombing of Turkish soldiers in the Syrian province of Idlib, killing 33 people. Turkey wants NATO to support Turkey in the Idlib conflict and for the EU to provide extra money to receive refugees from Syria. The government in Ankara receives 1.5 billion euros annually from Brussels for the reception of nearly four million refugees. In exchange, Turkey stops migrants wishing to travel to the EU.

Greece fears the worst

Greek journalists have spoken to migrants who have crossed the border river the Ephros in the night from Thursday to Friday, but there, too, it does not seem to concern large numbers.

More important is what is happening in the Aegean Sea; the vast majority of migrants in Turkey try to reach Greece by crossing boats to islands such as Lesbos and Chios. That is why the Greek coastguard has been put on alert and coastguard vessels are carrying out more patrols in the Aegean Sea.

“Athens is worried, but especially angry and especially Turkey,” said correspondent Conny Keessen in Greece. “Prime Minister Mitsotakis has said that Greece will not let migrants cross the border. He said:” We have no responsibility for the tragic events in Syria and we are not going to fall victim to the decisions of others. ” By that he means Turkey. “

Greece wants Turkey to adhere to the agreements made with the EU in 2016. One of those agreements is that Turkey is stopping refugees and migrants at sea. “Those agreements must be extended next month, but negotiations are difficult,” said Keessen. “Greece fears the worst if Turkey also lets migrants through at sea.”

Blockade in UN Security Council

The Turkish ambassador to the United Nations said last night that not 33, but 34 soldiers were killed in the bombing of Turkish soldiers in Idlib. Dozens of others were injured. It is not clear who is responsible for the attack. “We were unable to determine from which country the aircraft came. Radar images show that a Syrian-Russian formation was flying at that time.”

Due to the bombing, tensions between Turkey and Syria about the situation in Idlib threaten to lead to an open war. The Turkish army has taken Syrian positions under fire in retaliation.

UN Secretary General Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire last night. Thirteen of the fifteen countries of the UN Security Council supported it, but China and Russia did not. The Russian ambassador to the UN said that Idlib is in the hands of “terrorists” who are terrorizing the civilian population. “The Syrian army has every right to respond and to eradicate terrorism.”

Migrants went to the border yesterday after being told that Turkey would not stop them: