Mike Tyson Could Easily KO Deontay Wilder With 6 Weeks Of Training, Ex-Trainer Says

Mike Tyson’s former trainer Jeff Fenech claims Tyson would still KO Deontay Wilder at 53 years old and with just six weeks of training.

The current heavyweight division in boxing is stacked with talented and heavy-hitting fighters. Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Wilder lead the way of the present day top-tier heavyweights but some just couldn’t help but compare them to the older generations.

One of them was Fenech, a former boxer and Tyson’s former trainer who has been revealing a series of stories about “Iron Mike” lately. Fenech recently revealed the story about Tyson’s world-famous facial tattoo and now, the 55-year-old claims that he’s former heavyweight champion could knockout Wilder quick and easy if he ever return to boxing.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sporting News, Fenech weighed in on Fury’s skills following his victory over Wilder in February. Fenech also said that whatever Fury can do, “Iron Mike” can do better. According to him, if the 53-year-old would be given “six weeks” of training, he would top Fury’s performance against Wilder and KO “The Bronze Bomber” in about a minute.

“Boxing’s not the same now. I’d guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he’d knock Wilder out in a minute,” Fenech said.

“He (Mike Tyson) would hit them. If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury — who’s a great fighter, but not a huge puncher — (Mike) Tyson would kill these guys. They’re not on the same level today,” Fenech added.

Fans as well as pundits and former champs have been predicting what would be the possible outcome if a prime Tyson takes on some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division today. But because the controversial boxer simply just despises his old self, even though most of his fans are still lauding him for what he has accomplished in the sport, he seldom talks about fighting.

But in a YouTube live Q & A with fans last December 2019, Tyson finally addressed the issue about how would his prime self do against the likes of Fury, Wilder and Joshua.

When Tyson was asked if he thinks he would have unified all the belts if he was still in his 20s today, he confidently said “Yes!”

“Listen, if you’re asking me if I was 20 years old, Yes! There’s no doudt. They’re really good fighters and I respect all these skills. It would have been very tough fighting them,” Tyson said.