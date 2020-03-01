Mike Tyson goes wild in celebration after Tyson Fury secures victory over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury produced a performance for the ages by stopping Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, and Mike Tyson loved it.

Tyson Fury’s emphatic stoppage win over Deontay Wilder sent the capacity crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas into euphoria, and few fans seemed to enjoy it more than Mike Tyson. ‘Iron’ Mike was filmed celebrating the stoppage win from ringside.

Fury put in a career-best performance to dethrone WBC world champion Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’ produced a showstopping display to send Wilder to the canvas multiple times before his corner decided enough was enough. Wilder was eventually stopped on his feet with Fury brutalising him with a barrage of punches. After the fight was called, Mike Tyson could be seen jumping up and down in celebration.

Fury has now won every professional belt available to him throughout his career – bar the central area heavyweight title. The new WBC champion will set his sights on a unification bout with Joshua, who owns all the other pieces of the heavyweight title jigsaw. He put in a superb performance to take the WBC strap 14 months after he was denied the belt thanks to a controversial draw. The manner of victory was dramatic, although it seemed inevitable from early on in the bout.

Wilder was sent to the canvas multiple times throughout the bout, before head trainer Jay Deas took mercy on his fighter in the seventh round. After scoring four knockdowns, Fury backed Wilder into the corner and unloaded with a vicious combination, which proved to be too much for Deas. The American didn’t seem too happy, however, and complained at the nature of the stoppage. Speaking immediately after the fight ended, he appeared to criticise his corner for allowing him to go out on his feet rather than his back.