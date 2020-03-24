Mike Tyson Makes $20K In Less Than 6 Hours With New Sideline

Mike Tyson made good money in just a few hours using this new celebrity messaging platform.

After boxing, Tyson never had the chance to make the same amount of money he used to back in his heyday. However, “Iron Mike” still managed to get his celebrity status back, only this time, not as a fearsome heavyweight boxer.

The resurgent Tyson is known as a savvy entrepreneur. After making good money from appearing in Hollywood movies and an array of shows, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” made a new career and has been investing on the talked-about cannabis farm “Tyson Ranch.”

It didn’t take long for the 53-year-old boxing icon to connect to the right people in his new endeavors. In fact, last December, Tyson has been successful in expanding his business ventures and has just teamed up with Dutch rolling company Futurola to launch Tyson Ranch’s new line of premium rolling equipment.

And just recently, Tyson has signed up to a celebrity messaging service called “Cameo,” an online platform which enables fans to send celebrities their personal greeting requests for a specific amount of money, Give Me Sport reported.

The legendary boxer had just joined and has a current cost of $300 per request. According to TMZ , Tyson made a cool $20,000 within six hours of his Cameo page going live.

As expected, Tyson has been inundated with requests for personalized messages. In his first message, Tyson was asked to wish “Lindy” a happy Mother’s Day.

Cameo is starting to gain popularity among former celebrities and athletes, especially the ones who made a great impact to the public. A list of other current and former athletes are also available for hire on the website, including Vinnie Jones ($200), Douglas Costa ($250), Louis Saha ($99), Henrik Larsson ($150) and Tony Adams ($100).

Tyson recently reflected on his boxing career and new life. In an intense interview with The Sportsman, the legend was asked to finally reveal what boxing has done to him and what he learned about his wild journey.

Surprisingly, the new Tyson is completely the opposite of the cocky and arrogant “Iron Mike.” According to him, boxing is “a big school! There’s a lot of teaching. It’s only by teaching that you start to learn. You can’t learn only by listening, you learn by teaching. Even though you know nothing. And the more you teach, the more you know you know nothing. You’re not wasting time when you’re teaching.”