Mike Tyson Names Only Current Champ Who Would’ve Given Him A Tough Fight

Mike Tyson has revealed who among the current heavyweight champions would have given him a tough fight during his prime.

Tyson might have made so much impact in his wild career that he has left his fans still dreaming about him taking on some of the best fighters of today’s era. For years, Tyson has seldom talked about the possible outcome of a fight between him and any of the present day heavyweights. But in his latest YouTube live chat with fans, the legendary boxer went straight forward and addressed the issue once and for all.

When a fan asked if he thinks he could beat all the current heavyweight champs today if he was in his 20s, Tyson confidently said, “Yes! There’s no doubt.” Intrigued by his answer, his “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” co-host and former NFL player Eben Britton followed it up by asking who among Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Tyson Fury and the likes could have “made him worried” even for a bit inside the ring.

According to Tyson, the fighter who would have given him a tough fight was unified heavyweight champ Joshua. Based on Tyson’s assessment, Joshua has had it all as a boxer. However, the British sensation has not realized his full potential yet.

“If I was training Joshua, Joshua would be. He has had it all, he still doesn’t know it though. You have to know it,” Tyson revealed.

Interestingly, Joshua certainly has similar thoughts as Tyson. Following a virtual fight between Tyson and boxing’s greatest Muhammad Ali, Joshua said that in a real fight, he would have put his money on “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Speaking from his garden on an Instagram Live Q&A , Joshua said Ali as well as his toughest competitors was considered cruiserweights during Tyson’s time. Given the said facts, if Ali would gain weight and strength to match Tyson, Joshua still thinks “Iron Mike” would have still won, World Boxing News reported.

“It’s quite interesting because in the era of Muhammad Ali’s heavyweight reign, the heavyweights were ranked as the cruiserweights of the Mike Tyson era. So Muhammad Ali wouldn’t have been a fully-pledged heavyweight,” Joshua told JD Sports.

“So let’s say we bulked Muhammad Ali up and put size and strength to him, I truly believe Mike Tyson would’ve won,” Joshua continued.

Sadly, boxing fans will never get the chance to see Tyson fight a present day superstar like Joshua nor an undisputed champ from the past like Ali.