‘Mike Tyson Of Brazil’ KO’s 3 Opponents In One Night

A Japan-based fighter named Minoru “Philip” Kimura is being dubbed as “Mike Tyson Of Brazil” after he viciously knocked out three opponents in one night.

Kimura became a talked-about fighter following an impressive three-fight performance in a kickboxing event held in Japan on March 22. The 26-year-old was competing at the K’Festa event in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The show is a famous event in the country and has been likened to the Super Bowl.

With an exceptional punching power, Kimura dismantled three opponents in the event, making pundits describe him as “Mike Tyson of Brazil.” Some even regarded Kimura’s punches “as fast as a machine gun.”

Kimura defeated Japanese fighter Kaito, Eder Lopes from Portugal and another Japanese fighter named Wajima. The lightweight fighter finished all of his three opponents with a single strike to win the K-1 World Grand Prix 70-kilogram tournament.

Among the three spectacular KO wins, it was his second fight of the night which produced a highlight-reel moment for the ages. The fight against Lopes became the most notable fight of the event. Reports claim that Kimura actually caused his opponent looking like “electrocuted” with convulsions after being hit with his devastating punch. Beyond Boxing posted a video clip of the said knockout and in it, shows Lopes was so brutally hurt that he actually collapsed in an awkward fall down the floor.

However, despite the impressive win, Kimura still holds a professional MMA record of 0-1. His first professional loss came during the qualifiers of “Rizin 2 – Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2016: Opening Round.” It was veteran MMA fighter Charles “Crazy Horse” Bennett who handed him his first KO loss.

Bennett’s KO victory over Kimura was one of the biggest knockout finishes in the history of Rizin. “Crazy Horse” managed to slip a solid punch to the chin that quickly knocked out Kimura as the Brazilian flies in mid-air in what seemed to be a flying knee attempt. The fight only lasted 7 seconds and is believed to have broken a few MMA records.

Kimura’s trainer Wanderlei Silva, a former UFC and Pride superstar rekindled his beef with Bennett after the said KO loss. Silva and Bennett already had a backstage fight several years ago. And after Bennett boasted about knocking out Kimura in front of the UFC legend, Silva chased down Bennett in a hallway of the event’s stadium and challenged him for a fight.