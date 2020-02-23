Mike Tyson responds to Deontay Wilder claim he would beat legend ahead of Tyson Fury bout

Mike Tyson also gave his prediction for the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on February 22.

Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder’s claim that he would beat the legendary heavyweight in a fantasy bout. The comment comes ahead of this weekend’s rematch between Wilder and Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was confident of his chances in a fantasy bout against Tyson in his prime and suggested the contest would be one-sided. “Me vs. Tyson in ’86, I’d kick the hell outta that guy,” Wilder said. “Listen, I’ve got to keep it real. I know people always go back to the old school or look at the new school and there’s no school where I’m not No.1 on earth.” Tyson, who last fought in 2005, became the youngest heavyweight champion in 1986 at 20-years-old by beating Trevor Berbick to win the WBC title.

Iron Mike added the WBA and IBF belt, winning nine title fights in three years before suffering a shock defeat against 42-1 underdog James ‘Buster’ Douglas. Tyson replied to Wilder’s claim about a fantasy fight on BT Sport: “I don’t know [whether I’d beat him]. I love the fact that he thinks that, because that’s the way I would think as well. “He’s supposed to think that way, he is the heavyweight champion of the world and that’s something very special.”

When asked for his thoughts on the rematch between Wilder and Fury, Tyson was full of praise for both fighters.

“I like both of them as fighters, they both came from nothing and achieved becoming heavyweight champion, you have to respect that, I was in their position one time,” Tyson explained. “In the first fight I was hoping for Tyson Fury, I always pulled for him because he was named after me, that is the natural thing to do, right? “He amazed a lot of people by getting up. He showed he is tough, he got up and won the final round.