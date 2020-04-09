Mike Tyson Reveals Why He Offered To Give Rapper $1 Million Via Phone

Mike Tyson has revealed why he once offered fellow New Yorker and famous rapper Fat Joe $1 million via phone.

Back in his heyday, “Iron Mike” made a fortune knocking people out cold inside the ring. Being the youngest world heavyweight champion in history and a series of countless blockbuster fights, Tyson is believed to have earned approximately $300 million dollars as a professional boxer.

As a native of New York, Tyson developed good relationships with some of the biggest names in the music industry including the late Tupac Amaru Shakur and fellow New Yorker “Fat Joe.”

Joe and Tyson’s friendship dates back to the ’90s, and during a recent video call interview, the pair recalled one of the most outrageous things that happened between them.

According to Joe, he got Tyson’s number from a common friend because he wanted the boxing champ to participate in a music video. However, the rapper didn’t expect what Tyson told him the very first time dialed his number. Out of the blue, after hearing Joe’s voice on the phone, Tyson offered to give him a million dollars.

“So I was calling you cause I wanted to shoot the video and I just wanted you to stand next to me like ‘I am Mike Tyson’ and when I called you, you picked up the phone, and before I could talk, you told me, Joe, do you need a million dollars? How much money do you need Joe, what do you need?” Joe recalled.

The 53-year-old responded and finally addressed the issue, saying: “People gave it (money) to me. They gave me the opportunity to get it. So what am I supposed to do with it? Back then, everybody needed money and I had money so I understood that.”

Moved by what the legendary boxer revealed, Joe lauded Tyson and told him, “You’re a beautiful soul.”

Aside from the million dollar offer via phone, Joe also recalled the time the prime Tyson saved them from being beat up by a bunch of bouncers in a club.

Based on Joe’s recollection, he, alongside his late friend and co-artist “Big Pun” picked up a fight against insanely huge and tall bouncers. The Terror Squad star was ready to get knocked out until out of nowhere, Tyson came out and told them, “Let’s f— these dudes up!”

Fully aware of what Tyson can do in a fight, Joe said that one bouncer ended up getting away from the champ.