Mikel Arteta ‘building something interesting’ at Arsenal as Houssem Aouar deal talked up

Arsenal could be set for a busy last six weeks in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is “building something interesting” at the Emirates, according to European football expert Julien Laurens. Arteta led Arsenal to their record 14th FA Cup last season, just seven months into his managerial career. The Spaniard’s task now is to end a run of four straight seasons of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Arteta has made one high-profile signing so far this summer, with Willian joining on a three-year deal after he left Chelsea. Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has reportedly had a medical ahead of an initial £22million deal, but Manchester United have made a late move for the Brazilian. Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has also been linked with Arsenal, with Laurens claiming Arteta and technical director Edu are big fans of the 22-year-old. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also set to sign a new contract and Laurens says things are starting to look good for the north London side.

“Houssem Aouar from Lyon, they’ve tried already to put a foot in there with Lyon,” Laurens said on the Gab and Juls podcast. “Arteta is a huge fan and so is Edu. “I think they’re building something interesting. Whether you like it or not, I think this is promising.” Meanwhile, Arsenal hero Charlie Nicholas says the club must complete a deal for Gabriel. Chelsea backed to complete transfer after Granovskaia phone call claim [QUOTES]

And Nicholas thinks that could spell the end of a number of players’ Arsenal careers. “I don’t think it’s overly difficult for me to say who should go,” Nicholas told Sky Sports News. “Gabriel must come in – would he be a good signing? Yes. “But [Shkodran] Mustafi will be sold. He’s injured just now but he will be sold, he has to go. Sokratis I think will say: ‘At my stage, I have to go’. “Rob Holding, nothing against him, I don’t think Arsenal’s helped him.