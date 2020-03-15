Mikel Arteta picks out two Arsenal stars making his life ‘difficult’ after West Ham win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised two of his players after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has picked out two players who are making life “difficult” for him in the aftermath of the Gunners’ 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham. Arsenal breathed fresh life into their hopes of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s 78th minute VAR-assisted winner at the Emirates.

The hosts were far from their best with West Ham wasting a succession of opportunities in either half to break the deadlock before Lacazette’s finish from a cushioned Mesut Ozil header. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno made two excellent second-half saves to keep the Hammers at bay before French striker Lacazette, off the bench, delivered a goal which moves them five points off fourth and just two off of fifth. The 28-year-old’s ninth strike of the season was his second in as many Premier League games after having gone eight league outings without a goal. But it was Eddie Nketiah who started up top over the France international, with the 20-year-old academy graduate having scored in back-to-back games heading into the clash including in Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Portsmouth.

And Arteta admits he is struggling to leave one or the other out of the starting line-up because of their performance levels. The Spaniard has recently plucked for one of the pair to lead the line and prefers his other strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli, to play out wide. “I have two strikers at the moment that are making life difficult for me but at the same time it’s very good,” Arteta said of benching game-winner Lacazette, who made a huge impact off the bench. “They are both scoring, they are both in a good moment. I decided to play Eddie today for the type of defenders they had and the game plan we had but knowing that we needed Laca in the final moments [and]he was ready to do that. “I saw it straight away the moment I was talking with him, giving him instructions on the touchline, he was alert, focused and I could see in his face he was really determined to come out there and score the goal like he did.” Asked if he doesn’t see Aubameyang or Martinelli as central strikers, Arteta added: “They are but with the squad balance we have at the moment to play on that position on the left we don’t have five players because we’re using one of them to play as a left-back who is not a left-back.

“So we’re just trying to adapt to the situation we have. Today try to put in the team, players that have a goal threat that can be successful for the team and that’s part of managing the players that we have.” Arteta was also pleased with Pablo Mari’s first league start, with the Spaniard having helped keep two clean sheets from two against Pompey and West Ham. Told that statistic and that he should keep starting the on-loan centre-half, the Arsenal boss laughed: “Good point, I’ll take your advice then! If it’s as simple as that hopefully he’ll do it again at Manchester City and he’ll get a clean sheet. “But no he’s doing well, he’s adapting really well. It’s not an easy league and the central defender in my opinion to play in the Premier League is one of the toughest positions to play for any foreign players. “But he’s very willing, he’s learning and has a very good experience and understanding with his team-mates.” On the win overall, Arteta added: “I don’t believe a lot in fortune. “We had the moments of luck that we needed but as well it was because we had some really good individual performances at the back.

“Sometimes to clear the ball, sometimes to make a save. I’m really happy with the result because big teams find a way. “When they don’t have the best day – which is obvious that it wasn’t our best day in terms of performance – they find a way to win it and you can build from there and learn and take the positives and the negatives in a much better way. “But the unity, solidarity and desire of the players are showing, at the end it pays a price, it didn’t pay a price a few days ago against Olympiakos here but it did today and football is like this. “[We are] Turning the corner in terms of results, a little bit in terms of the things I want to see from my team. They were telling me now that I turned the ship around, that ship still has to turn a few times more to see what we want to see but it’s part of the process. “It doesn’t happen over night, there are a lot of positives we can take from the eight or nine weeks that we’ve been here but it will be down to the performances we put in and related to the results.”