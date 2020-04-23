Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Cody Simpson Dishes On Marriage Plans: ‘I’m Far Too Young’

The relationship between Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus has been growing strong, but they are not ready to get married yet. The Aussie singer recently spoke about his relationship and he revealed that he hasn’t considered getting married yet.

Simpson thinks he is “far too young” to consider getting married. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the Aussie singer opened up about his relationship with Cyrus and how their relationship has influenced him and his work.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life,” Simpson said.

He described his girlfriend as an “inspiring” and “fiercely independent” person who encourages him to be independent.

Cyrus also inspires Simpson’s work. He revealed that the romance in his poetry may be about Cyrus. “It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work,” he said.

The Aussie singer also supports his girlfriend with her work and added that they are both creative individuals who support each other.

On the question of marriage, Simpson said that he believes in the institution of marriage, but he hasn’t thought too much about it. “I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” he said.

The singer added that he would like to surround himself with positive and inspiring women for now who can teach him new things.

Simpson and Cyrus celebrated the anniversary of six months of their relationship on April 1, People reported. The Aussie singer marked the occasion by sharing a black and white picture of his girlfriend online and professing his love in the post. The two stars are currently practicing social distancing by staying indoors together.

Cyrus was with Kaitlynn Carter briefly before she started dating Simpson. Carter opened up about the relationship and how the breakup affected her life in a recent Instagram Live chat, Page Six reported. The blogger said that she thought she could go back to being her old life after the split, but she wasn’t expecting so much media attention and the narrative about her that was far from the truth.

Meanwhile, Cyrus too has been hosting a live chat show on her Instagram page. The “Slide Away” singer invited some of her celebrity friends to talk about important issues that they have been dealing with.