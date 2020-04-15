Miley Cyrus Celebrates Easter By Sharing Racy Pictures On Instagram

The whole world is celebrating the festival of Easter by staying in their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Miley Cyrus is also staying at home and following the guidelines imposed by the government. But that has not stopped her from sharing sexy pictures on social media. The musician stunned her fans by uploading a series of sexy pictures on Instagram that somehow captured the spirit of the holiday.

Taking it to the photo-sharing platform, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” hitmaker donned a variety of costumes for the photos. In the first snap, Cyrus wore a figure-hugging strapless white dress that displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The singer was seen sitting in the middle of the Easter bucket that was set up in a scenic background.

The songstress was accompanied by huge metallic eggs and carrots that were put around the basket. Cyrus nibbled on one of the giant carrots while looking at the camera with a huge smile on her face.

The second photo turned out to be much more scandalous. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker donned a bodysuit of pink color while stretching out across the lap of another person dressed as the Easter bunny. The snap flaunted her toned physique, well-proportioned butt, and long, lean legs. She finished off her look by wearing pink high heels.

The third photo turned out to be the best among the collection. Cyrus placed a pair of large rabbit ears atop her pink-colored tresses. She had a huge smile on her face while posing for the camera. The last two pictures saw Cyrus wearing a bunny costume that showed more of her sexy body.

During the whole shoot, the “Malibu” singer wore makeup in soft tones that accentuated her natural beauty.

As always, the photos went viral as soon as they were uploaded. Fans were quite excited to see their favorite celebrity in such a jaw-dropping display. The snaps racked up more than 3 million likes and 13,000 comments in just 14 hours.

One of the netizens commented that Cyrus looks like an “angel” in the photo shoot while another user called her a “QUEEN.”

As far as Easter is concerned, people had to stay inside their homes due to the lockdown in various countries. Pope Francis called for “solidarity” across the globe to confront the pandemic. This was the first time in history that a Pope live-streamed an Easter address.