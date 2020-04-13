Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Relationship Levels Up As Liam Hemsworth Rebuilds Following Divorce?

Miley Cyrus sees a future with Cody Simpson after dating for several months. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, is reportedly rebuilding his life following their divorce.

A source revealed that Cyrus, who’s currently dating Simpson, has already moved on from Hemsworth. The “Wrecking Ball” singer intends to keep her relationship with Simpson for the long haul, Hollywood Life exclusively learned from the said source.

The 27-year-old singer reportedly matured and her past relationship taught her what she wanted in a relationship. Although she had quite a history with Hemsworth, whom she dated for a decade, the Tennessee native had a deeper connection with Simpson. It’s noteworthy that before dating the 23-year-old Australian singer, they were already friends.

Another source revealed to the news outlet that Cyrus found the kind of love she always wanted with Simpson. Cyrus seemed at peace with where she’s at right now, and while she’s enjoying each moment with her new love, she thought that it would only be fair on Hemsworth’s part move on as well.

Hemsworth had been mum on details of their split back in Aug. 2019 —until recently. Talking to Men’s Health Australia, the “Hunger Games” actor revealed that he tried his best to keep things balanced following the split, Seventeen reported.

Hemsworth said that amid the fiasco brought by their sudden split, that thing that helped him the most was exercising. He took refuge in fitness and focused on his health, which was a productive way to cope with turmoil.

Instead of paying attention to the tabloids, Hemsworth spent his time working out, hanging out with family members, being outdoors and taking a new project.

The weeks he spent exercising was in preparation for his role in the TV show “Most Dangerous Game.” Hemsworth plays the character of Dodge Maynard, a man with a terminal illness who accepted an offer from an unknown, mysterious benefactor to take part in a deadly game, so he could take care of his pregnant wife.

Hemsworth moved back to Australia after splitting from Cyrus, while the “Slide Away” singer allegedly dated —during that time— Kaitlynn Carter. After Cyrus and Carter’s rumored relationship was over, Hemsworth was seen hanging out with Maddison Brown. Several weeks later, Hemsworth was pictured having steamy moments with Gabriella Brooks, whom he had reportedly introduced to his family. During this time, Cyrus was already involved with Simpson.

Hemsworth and Cyrus filed for divorce on Aug. 2019 and it was finalized on Jan. 28, 2020, Billboard reported.