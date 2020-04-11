Miley Cyrus Delivers Tacos To Healthcare Workers To Say Thank You

Miley Cyrus is keeping herself busy during the coronavirus quarantine. Apart from hosting her live chat show on Instagram, she recently delivered tacos to healthcare workers to show her gratitude for the heroic work they are doing.

Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson deicide to do something nice for the healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, E! News reported. The medical center is in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

The couple delivered 120 tacos to the healthcare workers. Simpson shared pictures and videos of the trip on social media and said that everyone should show love and support to healthcare workers during this pandemic. He called the healthcare workers “The heroes of our time” in his post.

Cyrus and Simpson took precautions while delivering the tacos. They both wore surgical masks and disposable gloves. The tacos were delivered in brown paper bags, with each bag containing a handwritten message that read “Thank you for your support and love…stay strong.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus shared the finale episode of her live chat show on Instagram recently. She invited Elton John, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Jimmy Fallon for episode 15.

The talk show is titled “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” and according to Cyrus it is intended to connect with special guests to discuss “how to stay LIT with love in dark times.” The singer has invited many celebrities on the show to discuss social issues and personal challenges they have faced in their lives.

Cyrus finalized her divorce with Liam Hemsworth earlier this year. Both the celebrities have since moved on with their respective lives.

While Cyrus has her music and her talk show, Hemsworth relied on diet and exercise. The actor confirmed in a previous interview that the last six months he has been focused on keeping a level head staying balanced, E! News reported.