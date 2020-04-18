Miley Cyrus’ Ex Kaitlynn Carter Opens Up About Split And Owning ‘Narrative’

Kaitlynn Carter isn’t dating a celebrity, but the paparazzi still follow her. The idea that complete strangers might be interested in her life and her life alone is new territory for “The Hills: New Beginnings” star.

“I had no expectations that anyone would give a [expletive] about me by myself,” she said on Instagram Live on Thursday, as reported by ET Online. “I had no plan in place.”

Carter has had a successful career in her own right. Not only is she an MTV reality star, but she is also a former blogger and advertises products on her Instagram, Cosmopolitan reports. But it’s her high profile exes that have truly pushed her into the limelight.

Last August, Miley Cyrus and Carter surprised fans when they were caught kissing on a trip to Italy. Cyrus’ immense level of fame suddenly thrust Carter further into the spotlight. She opened up about dating the “Wrecking Ball” singer in November 2019.

“While it was short-lived, I’ll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and wonder at all the possibilities of life,” she wrote in a post for Elle.

Before Carter was lounging on luxury yachts in Italy, she was married into one of Hollywood’s most famous families: the Kardashian/Jenners. Throughout her five-year relationship with Brody Jenner, she had become accustomed to paparazzi following the couple around, but when the attention turned to her, she didn’t know how to react.

“I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” she said Thursday. “I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with her [Cyrus], but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”

As Carter works to process her newfound media attention, one of the most important aspects for her is to control her own story.

“…[I] had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be,” she said. “I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care.”