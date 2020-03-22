Miley Cyrus Tells Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Baldwin Why She Left The Church

Miley Cyrus explained to Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin why she left the church.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer had a heart-to-heart talk with Baldwin about religion in the former’s “Bright Minded” Instagram Live show on Friday. Cyrus also opened up why she decided to distance herself from the church.

Cyrus who came out pansexual in 2015 confessed that she found it hard to be part of a church while still learning about her sexuality and watching her friends struggle with their sexual identities.

“I was also brought up in the church in Tennessee at a time in the ’90s, so it was a less accepting time with all that”, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” artist said.

“I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies. And I had a really hard time with that and I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too. So, I think you now telling me that I’m allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality.”

Baldwin commented that there’s a difference between being raised in church and being an adult and having a relationship with God. Bieber’s wife said that she found a church community that works for her and where she feels supported and loved. However, the “Malibu” singer is no longer enthusiastic about having a strong spirituality while moving past her childhood struggles.

“I was raised going to church as a believer, and that was a really important part of my life. And I kind of fell off that path a little bit because I think I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult,” Cyrus explained. “I think what I just took away from you is I’m allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult … that doesn’t have to be aligned with the way it was when I was brought up.”

Meanwhile, Bieber and Baldwin are in Canada amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. A few days back, Bieber shared a sweet snap of them on Instagram. “My quarantine partner,” the “Yummy” crooner wrote.

On the other hand, Cyrus’ boyfriend Cody Simpson hints about starting a family with her. He said that he wanted to return back in Australia and when asked if he would like to raise his family there, he gave an affirmative response.