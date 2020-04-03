Military police investigation launched after suspected cocaine discovered at Baldonnel Airfield

THE DEFENCE FORCE’S Military Police has launched an investigation after suspected cocaine was discovered on ground close to the officers’ mess hall at Baldonnel Airfield yesterday evening.

A member of the force spotted what he believed to be a bag of drugs and it was reported to senior officers. The suspected drugs were found on what the Defence Forces described as “unused ground” at the facility.

The Defence Forces confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm that an unknown substance was recovered in an area of unused ground in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel.

“A Military Police investigation has commenced. Óglaigh na hÉireann does not comment on ongoing Military Police Investigations.”

Casement Aerodrome is used to house and maintain aircraft belonging to the Defence Forces. It is located around 25km southwest of Dublin city centre. It is also the headquarters of the Irish Air Corps. The Government jet is also housed there.

The Defence Forces have been drafted in by Government to help with the coronavirus outbreak. Members have also been working with other arms of the State to provide assistance.

Earlier this month, Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, said the Defence Forces “are moving to an enhanced force posture and are commencing operations alongside the civil authorities to counter the Covid-19 threat to our people and our communities”.

So far, members have also been helping colleagues from the National Ambulance Service by manning the emergency number phonelines.

They have also been constructing and helping to operate a number of Covid-19 testing facilities which have sprung up across the nation.