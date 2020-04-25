Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for…

LONDON, April 7 – Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industry’s representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash.

Global air travel slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association told an online news conference on Tuesday, with European flights down 90%. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Sarah Young and Laurence Frost; editing by John Stonestreet)