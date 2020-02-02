‘Millstone around his neck’ Boris Johnson given dire HS2 warning as costs rise

BORIS JOHNSON has be warned his decision on the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project could define his tenure as Prime Minister.

The battle over HS2 resumed this month following the leak of a Government review which warned of spiralling costs for the project. Although it has not been officially confirmed, the Daily Express understands Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid will support the project.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister and Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, Mr Javid threw his support behind the plan while a decision is set to be announced next month. Ahead of the announcement, campaign manager for the StopHS2 group, Joe Rukin warned if the Prime Minister pushes forward with the project, it will be the “millstone around his neck”. He told Express.co.uk: “For the next 10-15 years, whenever a school closes or when there aren’t enough police, someone will say you gave away money for HS2. “If he goes ahead the mess will only get worse.

“It will be the millstone around his neck throughout his tenure. “It will be the decision which could define his premiership.” The project was initially projected to cost £56billion in 2015. However, in the leaked Oakervee Review published by the Financial Times this month, the cost could rise to as high as £106billion.

Moreover, although the review also stated the proposal should be completed “on balance”, it was unclear what the economic benefits would be. In a further blow to the project, in a National Audit Office (NOA) review published on January 24, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) claimed “the delivery of the programme appears to be unachievable”. Under the criteria set out by the IPA, an “unachievable” project would be placed under the red rating – the worst which can be given. Stage one of the project is designed to connect London to Birmingham and was originally scheduled to be completed by 2026 – it has now been pushed back to 2031.

The second phase of the project would then extend to Crewe and link the line to Manchester and Leeds and is also behind schedule. Despite the attempts to connect the north to London, Mr Rukin insisted the region will “be forgotten once again”. Indeed, this week 14 Conservative MPs from the HS2 Review Group have claimed the project will have “no benefit” for the constituencies they represent in the Midlands and the north. In newly won Blue Wall seats, MPs warned Mr Johnson to invest in local infrastructure rather than the expensive project.

Dehenna Davison, the new MP for Bishop Auckland said her constituents “don’t really need HS2, but we’ll all be paying for it.” Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover also added: “HS2 will have a devastating impact on my constituency and we’ll feel very few of the benefits. “We need to invest in local transport schemes.” In order to determine whether the project will go ahead, Mr Shapps admitted he has had to “ask for more details and figures” on the project.