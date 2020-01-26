Milos Raonic wants to do Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Australian Open favour

Milos Raonic is hoping to end Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open hopes.

Milos Raonic wants to stop Novak Djokovic catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam tallies.

The Canadian is set to take on Djokovic in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday after serving his way through the tournament without dropping a set. Djokovic is hoping to win his 17th Grand Slam title in Melbourne which would take his total to within two of Nadal and three off Federer’s record. The Big Three are locked in a fierce battle to go down as the greatest of all time and every major tournament is crucial as they reach the latter stages of their careers. When asked if Djokovic will surpass Federer and Nadal, Raonic replied: “I just hope I can stop him at this one.” Raonic has the pedigree to cause a huge upset as he reached the Australian Open semi-finals four years ago and followed that up with a Wimbledon final appearance that same summer.

The world No 32 has served 82 aces this week, the second most in the tournament, which would be an issue for most opponents. But Djokovic is considered the best returner in the sport – at least to most people. “I think Rafa is close,” Raonic explained. “I think it’s two very different things. “I think Rafa puts in as many returns but you sort of have a chance to swing away at the first one.

“Novak, his is a little bit more different because he goes straight through the middle so he takes away the first angle. “And he stands close so there is not as much time to sort of organize yourself after. “They both have made a hell of a career doing well in that end of the court and punishing players when they let up.” Raonic has lost all nine previous matches against Djokovic but hopes his current momentum will see him through to the semi-finals.