Minimum wage changes: Has the minimum wage gone up, when does it increase?

MINIMUM WAGE has been a sticky subject for years- with many believing the minimum mage is not enough to live on, but has the minimum wage in the UK increased?

You may be looking for your first job and seeing ‘minimum wage’ in the job description… what exactly is the minimum wage? And does it depend on your age? Boris Johnson has been trying to show that his Government will deliver on the votes of the Northern working class, who voted for Conservative for the first time in December. Will the Government up the minimum wage?

Has the minimum wage increased? After remarking that “People haven’t seen the pay rises they deserve”, Boris and the Conservative government have introduced a new National Living Wage. The increase will be introduced on April 1,2020.

How much will the minimum wage go up by this year? At the moment the minimum wage stands at £8.21, but will be increase by 6.2 percent to 8.72 for workers over the age of 25. So if you’re over 25 and earning the National Living Wage at the moment, you’re due a £930 pay rise!

Younger workers won’t be left out, either. Workers between 21 and 24 will see a 6.5 percent increase, taking their £7.70 hourly rate up to £8.20. If you’re 18-20 years old, you will be gaining an extra 30 pence an hour, with your pay going up to £6.45 an hour. Under 18s currently only get £4.35 on minimum wage, but this is due to shoot up to £4.55. Apprentices will also benefit from the change, with their £3.90-an-hour rate going up to £4.15.

What’s the difference between the National Living Wage and Minimum Wage? The two aren’t to be confused, as they are different sums of money for different demographics. In 2016 the government introduced the National Living Wage, which is a higher minimum wage for those 25 and over. The National Living Wage is legally binding. On the other hand, the minimum wage rate is released by the government, but is negotiated with trade unions and businesses.

Has the minimum wage increased?

How much will the minimum wage go up by this year?

What’s the difference between the National Living Wage and Minimum Wage?