Minimum wage & National Living Wage is rising next month – how much more will you get?

NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE and National Living Wage is rising in a matter of weeks. Ahead of the changes in April 2020, some people may wonder how much the amount is increasing by in the UK.

National Living Wage 2020 rate increases

National Minimum Wage 2020 rate increases

Millions of people are set to receive more per month from April 1, 2020, when changes to the National Minimum Wage and the National Living Wage will come into effect. The government announced the increases back in December 2019, with the move resulting in an increase of £930 over the course of the year for a full-time worker on the National Living Wage.

This £930 increase in annual earnings compares the gross annual earnings of a person working 35 hours per week on the new National Living Wage rate of £8.72 from April, versus the 2018/19 National Living Wage rate of £8.21. It’s estimate that a person working 35 hours per week on the new National Living Wage rate from April will get a £3,680 increase in gross annual earnings compared to the 2015/16 minimum wage rate of £6.70. Under the changes, low-paid workers will receive a 6.2 percent pay rise with a new National Living Wage (NLW) of £8.72 per hour. According to estimates from the independent Low Pay Commission, nearly three million workers are set to benefit from the increases to the National Living Wage and minimum wage rates for younger workers.

Younger workers who receive the National Minimum Wage will also benefit from a rise in pay, with increases ranging between 4.6 percent and 6.5 percent. The exact increase is dependant on age, with 21-24 year olds seeing the latter 6.5 percent rise as the rate changes from an hourly £7.70 to £8.20 an hour. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said back in December: “Hard work should always pay, but for too long, people haven’t seen the pay rises they deserve. “Our government will put a stop to that, giving nearly three million people from Edinburgh to Eastbourne a well-earned pay rise, including the biggest ever cash boost to the National Living Wage.

“But that’s not all. As we enter a new decade, we’re setting our sights higher, to help people earn more over the next five years and level up access to opportunity across our great country.” The increased rates to both the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage were recommended by the Low Pay Commission – an independent body that advises the government about the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage. Following the announcement, Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Today’s announcement will be welcome news for low paid workers. There are still over five million workers in the UK earning less than the real Living Wage and many families will have struggled with extra costs over the holidays, so this increase in the minimum wage provides a vital pay boost.

“However, there is a still a gap between the government minimum and the real Living Wage, independently calculated based on what it costs to live. “There are almost 6,000 employers that have voluntarily committed to pay a real Living Wage to make sure everyone who works for them, including cleaners and sub-contractors, earn a wage they can live on. “We now need to see more businesses show leadership, step up, and do the same.” National Living Wage 2020 rate increases Under the changes, the National Living Wage (for over 25 year olds) is to increase by 6.2 percent from £8.21 to £8.72.

National Minimum Wage 2020 rate increases The National Minimum Wage is also going to rise, with increases across all age groups. These include: A 6.5 percent increase from £7.70 to £8.20 for 21-24 year olds

A 4.9 percent increase from £6.15 to £6.45 for 18-20 year olds

A 4.6 percent increase from £4.35 to £4.55 for Under 18s

A 6.4 percent increase from £3.90 to £4.15 for Apprentices.

