Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest ‘wants to make a bid for struggling Virgin Australia’

Mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest is considering buying Virgin Australia – a week after the airline was placed into voluntary administration.

The billionaire has reportedly put together a team of people to crunch the numbers since the airline is formally went up for sale.

Forrest also called in investment bank Credit Suisse for advice on the potential acquisition.

Virgin approached Forrest and floated the idea of him becoming a white night investor earlier this month, prior to its collapse, the Financial Review reported.

It’s understood the 58-year-old will work out the numbers through his investment group Minderoo or a consortium.

There are 10 separate parties vying to take over Virgin Australia, which is set to be worth billions.

But the airline had already been struggling prior to the coronavirus pandemic; amassing debts of $7billion, including $450million owed to its hard working staff.

Virgin Australia is now being managed by Deloitte accountants while it restructures and looks for a buyer.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said there were no plans for redundancies and that workers will still be paid their wages, including those on the government’s JobKeeper scheme.

Raising hopes that the airline will be bought quickly, he said there were ‘in excess of ten companies with a keen interest in being part of the restructuring’.

Virgin Australia is ten per cent owned by billionaire Sir Richard Branson, who is battling to save his UK business Virgin Atlantic.

He has asked for a $500 million (AUD $1billion) loan from the UK government and offered his his own private Caribbean island of Necker – estimated by Forbes to be worth £80 million (AUD $160m) – as collateral.

In an emotional press conference at Sydney Airport on April 21, tearful Virgin employees begged for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to save their jobs after the government said it would not buy a stake in the company or give it a $1.4 billion loan.

In a letter to Virgin Australia employees, Sir Richard, 69, said he was ‘so proud’ of them and added: ‘This is not the end of Virgin Australia. I believe in a new beginning.’

Virgin Australia asked for a $1.4 billion government loan – but the coalition government was unwilling to risk such as vast amount of taxpayers’ cash.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that voluntary administration represented an ‘opportunity’ for Virgin to strengthen.

Other Australian companies such as Network Ten have successfully navigated administration, he added.

News of Forrest’s potential purchase of Virgin comes the same day the billionaire businessman was slammed for letting a Chinese diplomat ‘hijack’ a ministerial press conference.

Forrest held a joint press conference with health minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday to announce the businessman’s foundation securing 10 million coronavirus testing kits from China.

He also invited Victorian China Consul-General Zhou Long to speak – who did not take questions but credited the ‘open, transparent and responsible’ manner with which China had worked alongside the World Health Organisation.

There are increasing tensions between the two countries after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an inquiry into China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘You didn’t tell the PM’s office – you didn’t tell the health minister’s officer – it’s almost like you’ve performed an act of treason,’ Today host Karl Stefanovic told Forrest.

Forrest said backlash over the unexpected appearance was a ‘complete non-story’.

‘China has really stepped up so I brought the Chinese consulate along because they’ve helped Australia,’ he said.

‘Mums and dads and boys and girls are now able to get tested across our country.

‘I brought the consulate along when we broke the back of the PPE [personal protective equipment] crisis in Perth so I brought him along again in Melbourne.’

Perth broadcaster Gareth Parker said a similarly unexpected visit was made by the Chinese Consul Madam Dong to an event in Perth when Forrest secured medical supplies for Western Australia.