Missing In Texas: Coast Guard Search For 4 Adults, 3 Children After Distress Call

Seven have gone missing while boating in Texas, prompting a search by the U.S. Coast Guard. A distress call came from the boat at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Monday, stating that the craft was taking on water in the Cedar Bayou. Shortly afterward, contact was lost with the boat.

According to the Coast Guard, the caller stated that there were four adults and three children on board the 27-foot boat. The search was suspended Tuesday afternoon after an initial search of the water, but it is due to resume soon, according to local reports. The agency employed boats and a helicopter to search the area but found no signs of the missing vessel.

“I want to thank all of our local partners who assisted in this search effort,” Lt. J.G. Chellsey Phillips, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer, said in a statement.

“After arriving on scene within 30 minutes of the initial notification, our crews were able to extensively search the waterway concentrating their efforts on the location reported by the mariner. However, with no further signs of distress and no reports of missing persons, we are suspending our search efforts pending additional information.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the missing boat and its passengers is urged to contact the Coast Guard at (281) 464-4854.

Cedar Bayou is located near Baytown, Texas, and is roughly 25 miles east of Houston. Situated on the northern edge of the Galveston Bay, Baytown has an estimated population of over 77,000.