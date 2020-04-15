Missing Michigan Boy: Body Of Father Found After 2 Weeks While Disappearing On Fishing Trip

The body of a Michigan male was found as well as identified Tuesday after vanishing over 2 weeks ago while angling with his 6-year-old son.

The Brownstown Township Police Department claimed it was called Monday by a regional fisherman who stated he had actually found a body near the mouth of Lake Erie while out on the water. Police stated the division functioned with members of the Downriver Dive Team to recuperate the body of 29-year-old Justin Oaks.

The reason of death for Oaks has actually not been validated.

The body of Oaks’ son, Jaxon Oaks, has not been located.

The pair was last seen on March 29 when they left their residence around 9:45 a.m. in South Rockwood, Michigan, to go fish at Lake Erie. Police stated Oaks launched their boat out of the Downriver Marina and also Campground around 10:30 a.m.

. The last get in touch with any person had with both was around 12:30 p.m. while they were still out on the lake. Relatives later reported the two missing to cops.

Brownstown authorities said it was dealing with Flat Rock authorities, Rockwood police, Great Lakes Water Recovery, as well as volunteers, who started browsing the surrounding locations on March 30. The search area increased as the week proceeded after search celebrations fell short to locate any type of evidence.

Teams found the watercraft on April 5 while searching the Huron River.

The National Center for Missing and also Exploited Children describes Jaxon Oaks as a white male, who is 4-foot-tall and also 44 pounds, with brown hair as well as brown eyes. He was apparently using a camouflage jacket, blue sweatpants, as well as a tan hat at the time he vanished.

Michigan State Police has actually asked any person with info that can aid search efforts to speak to the department or local regulation enforcement as soon as feasible.