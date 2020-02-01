‘Mission accomplished’ Boris tells Cabinet it’s ‘full steam ahead’ to seize on Brexit

Boris Johnson told his top team Brexit was “mission accomplished” and they must now get to work on building Britain’s bright future outside the EU.

The Prime Minister took his Cabinet to Sunderland for the first in a series of meetings with his senior ministers outside Westminster as they shine the spotlight away from the capital. Delivering Brexit means the government is now free to focus on tackling crucial issues such as improving health care and education as well as wiping out knife crime, he said.

“The Prime Minister began by saying that, today, we start a new chapter in the United Kingdom’s story, turning a page on the division of the last three-and-a-half years and going full steam ahead to bring the nation together and level up opportunity for everyone, right across the country,” a Downing Street spokesman said. “The Prime Minister said that the Government must work for and serve all of the people of this great country. “He said that levelling up was the promise on which the Government was elected and, with Brexit now done, that work would begin immediately – providing better healthcare and education, tackling violent crime and homelessness and delivering great new infrastructure.”

The Cabinet met at the National Glass Centre on the banks of the Wear. Mr Johnson paid tribute to Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, who is now out of a job, and declared “The mission of delivering Brexit now accomplished.” The PM made a stop off at Sunderland University’s automotive and manufacturing centre and joked as he squeezed himself into a racing car that his new motorbike, a Christmas present from girlfriend Carrie Symonds, was evidence he was going through a midlife crisis. As he sat in the 200kg student-built racing car, he said: “I have just got a motorbike.

“[It’s] a complete crisis, a midlife crisis. I have a 125cc, it’s the biggest joy of my life – apart from Brexit of course.” As he clambered into the racing car, he said: “Normally I’m not allowed in, I need a block and tackle to get me out.” Some 34 Cabinet and senior ministers travelled by train to Sunderland for the meeting. Mr Johnson wants to make meetings outside London a regular occurrence as he strives to make the government focus on the needs of towns and cities across the country.