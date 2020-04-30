MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions

Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could see the season start in late June or early July with one plan grouping all 30 teams into three regional divisions in Arizona, Texas, and Florida if the medical situation allows.

There is optimism within the league offices that the season could start no later than July 2 and will include no fewer than 100 games, sources told USA Today.

Among the formats under consideration is one in which teams could be restricted to playing within their region, two people familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized.

That plan, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB also has looked at configurations for all-Arizona, Arizona-and-Florida and Arizona-plus-Texas-plus-Florida locations, the people said. The latest plan was first reported by USA Today.

Another variation would have teams start in Arizona, Texas and Florida, playing in empty ballparks, and then if the health situation allows, switch later to their regular-season sites. If conditions improve later in the year, they possibly could start playing before fans with only a percentage of seats sold.

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26, but the new coronavirus caused MLB to delay the start to mid-May at the earliest.

Any plan would be subject to medical approval plus consent of federal, state and local authorities. Any schedule with games at neutral sites or without fans would require an agreement between MLB and the players’ association.

Baseball officials have told the union of their thinking but have not made any formal proposals.

Baseball also is considering expanding the playoffs beyond the current 10-team format. Officials have discussed extending the playoffs into November or possibly even December, using domed ballparks and warm-weather cities.

Any plan would be contingent on baseball gaining access to test about 3,000 people on a regular basis: about 1,200 players plus staff and broadcast personnel. Players most likely would need three to four weeks of workouts before opening day.

Baseball officials have been encouraged by statements about the prospect of starting the season from President Donald Trump, Govs. Greg Abbott (Texas), Andrew Cuomo (New York) and Tom Wolf (Pennsylvania) and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, one of the people said.

POTENTIAL MLB DIVISIONS IN 2020 Should the MLB break away from the traditional National and American League alignments, teams could be split between East, Central, and West Divisions in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, respectively. According to USA Today, one likely re-alignment structure would look as follows:

In a sign of baseball’s significance, Cuomo appointed Yankees president Randy Levine and Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon to his New York Forward re-opening advisory board on Tuesday.

As for any games that get permanently cancelled, MLB is allowing teams to determine their own refund plans.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.

Some teams are already cutting back on expenses during the hiatus.

The Pirates are suspending retirement benefits for members of Pittsburgh’s baseball operations staff in an effort to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday the team has been searching for ways to find savings with the 2020 season on hold. The temporary suspension of retirement benefits is part of an effort to avoid any potential personnel cutbacks.

‘We did identify the retirement contributions at least temporarily an area where we might find some savings without too much impact on people, in terms of their every day lives,’ Cherington said. ‘Our full expectation is that the contribution will go back into effect as soon as possible.’

The club announced last week it planned to pay all employees through May. While Cherington is optimistic there will be some semblance of a season, he said the franchise is exploring all options from top to bottom in an effort to mitigate any negative impact on employees.

‘I’ve been really inspired not just by the level of kind of thought of collaboration on how to do this in the most thoughtful human way but also the response from our staff on both the business and baseball side has been overwhelmingly aware and willing to participate in some level of sacrifice to preserve our long-term goals,’ Cherington said.