MLB Rumors: Puig Claims Multiple Teams Pitched Offers, Including Marlins

Major League Baseball (MLB) finds itself in a corner like most sporting bodies no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fate of the 2020 MLB season is hanging and there are players eager to see if they will be on the field this year. But some players remain free agents right now.

One of the high-profile players available in the market is Yasiel Puig. The 29-year-old remains available to any team and the last team that allegedly made an offer was the Miami Marlins. And while it was never made official, the nearest thing to that is that the Marlins did dangle an offer to the Cuban baseball player.

The figures of that deal were reportedly in the vicinity of $10 million, although it was not directly mentioned to be coming from the Marlins. Either way, Puig may have just set the records straight. He revealed to Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald that multiple teams offered him a deal “besides” the Marlins. He added that Miami was among the first teams to make an offer and that the price tag was higher for the Marlins.

As for the identities of other teams that pitched to him, Puig did not get into detail. Some teams like the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers were mentioned as plausible teams who could make a go at Puig but nothing has gone down as of this day.

In a previous post, it was mentioned how the Giants were keeping tabs with Puig. This was despite reports back in February that the chances of San Francisco landing him were all but dead. The Giants signed Billy Hamilton and Hunter Pence but it appears that the team’s interest in the Cuban has not completely died down.

As for the 2020 MLB season, Puig feels that things are not looking that well. But if baseball season does find a way to push through, he believes that he will be on the field playing for a new team. Should he end up in waiting until 2021, it seems the Cuban right fielder is ready for such a scenario. In all, Puig is in no hurry to strike a deal, confident he will eventually come to terms with a team at the right time and the right price.