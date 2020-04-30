MLS Standings

Apr 29 (OPTA) – Standings for the MLS on Wednesday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlanta United 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 2 New York 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 Montreal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 4 Toronto 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 DC United 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Chicago 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 8 New England 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Orlando 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 10 Philadelphia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 11 Cincinnati 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 12 Inter Miami 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 13 NYCFC 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 3 Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 4 Dallas 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 5 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Sounders 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Portland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 8 Whitecaps 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 9 Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 10 Galaxy 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Earthquakes 2 0 1 1 4 7 1 12 Houston 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 13 Nashville 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Be First to Comment