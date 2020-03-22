MLS Summaries

Mar 22 (OPTA) – Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) New York City postponed Vancouver Whitecaps ……………………………………………………….. Nashville SC postponed Columbus Crew ……………………………………………………….. Minnesota United postponed Montreal Impact ……………………………………………………….. Cincinnati postponed Toronto ……………………………………………………….. Chicago Fire postponed Atlanta United ……………………………………………………….. Inter Miami postponed New York RB ……………………………………………………….. Colorado Rapids postponed Houston Dynamo ……………………………………………………….. Real Salt Lake postponed New England ……………………………………………………….. Seattle Sounders postponed Dallas ……………………………………………………….. SJ Earthquakes postponed Sporting KC ……………………………………………………….. Sunday, March 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Philadelphia Union v DC United (1530/1930)-postponed LA Galaxy v Orlando City (1800/2200)-postponed Los Angeles v Portland Timbers (2100/0100)-postponed
