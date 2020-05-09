 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Molson Coors, Tapestry fall; Tesla, Facebook rise

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

McDonald’s Corp., down 26 cents to $187.56.

The fast-food chain’s first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts as the virus pandemic dented sales.

Comcast Corp., down $1.37 to $37.63.

The cable and entertainment company’s first-quarter profit slid and as the virus pandemic shut down theme parks and movie theaters.

Tesla Inc., down $18.63 to $781.88.

The electric vehicle maker surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit.

Facebook Inc., up $10.16 to $204.35.

The social media company reported a surge in users during the first quarter and its ad revenue started to stabilize.

ServiceNow Inc., up $29.55 to $351.54.

The maker of automation software beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Tapestry Inc., down $2.17 to $14.88.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands reported a sharper loss than Wall Street expected as stores remain closed.

Molson Coors Beverage Co., down $5.16 to $41.01.

The brewer said that it expects shutdowns of bars and restaurants to hurt its finances in 2020.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 62 cents to $12.01.

The airline reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street forecast as the virus pandemic stunts demand for travel.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *