Monzo charges: Bank reveals the changes bank account holders can expect in April this year

MONZO, the app-based challenge bank, has announced a number of changes are set to take place in April 2020. What will the bank change and what does it mean for people who go into an unarranged overdraft?

Overdraft charge changes

Monzo is among a whole host of banks to announce changes to overdraft fees in recent weeks. It comes after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) laid down new rules about overdrafts.

From April 6, current account providers must make two major changes to overdrafts. The regulator has said that all fixed daily and monthly arranged overdraft fees will be banned and they’re to be replaced with a single overdraft interest rate. Banks will no longer be allowed to charge more for busting an arranged overdraft limit. Last week, Monzo revealed they were changing how they charge for unwarranted overdrafts from April 1, 2020.

The app-based bank said that as part of a new regulation, they are to move from a flat daily fee to an interest rate – allowing customers to compare rates between banks. Monzo overdraft fee changes Rather than a 50 pence per day charge, under the changes, Monzo will instead charge customers a single interest rate when they’re overdrawn. The bank says it will charge everyone with a Monzo overdraft an EAR of 19 percent, 29 percent or 39 percent (variable), with the rate depending on a person’s credit score.

Monzo will also be removing the fee free £20 buffer. What does that mean for savers who enter the red but not by more than £20? Monzo explained that while it is set to remove the buffer, the bank says it will inform customers when they go into their overdraft. The challenger bank said that customers can see what the changes do to overdraft pricing via the overdraft cost calculator.

Another change which has been announced is that customers will not be charged for withdrawing cash in the European Economic Area (EEA) anymore. “We’ll no longer charge you to take out cash abroad in the European Economic Area (EEA). This change applies immediately,” Monzo said last week. Amid the changes by banks, Martin Lewis has spoken about the new overdraft charges rules. The founder of Money Saving Expert has said: “It’s taken a decade but this will mean the end to unfair bank charges that take billions each year from some of the most desperate can end.

“Banks however can still refuse to make a payment if you go over your arranged overdraft limit, but these charges, must now be reasonable, costing the customer roughly what the bank or building society pays to refuse the payment.” Overdraft charge changes Nationwide: It already changed last November from 50p/day to 39.9 percent annual interest HSBC was 19.9 percent, from March 14 will be 39.9 percent First Direct was 15.9 percent, from March 14 will be 39.9 percent M&S Bank was 15.9 percent, from March 14 will be 39.9 percent Barclays was 75p+/day, from March 22 will charge 34.9 percent NatWest was 19.9 percent and £6/month, from April 1 it’ll charge 39.9 percent RBS was 19.9 percent and £6/month, from March 27 it’ll charge 39.9 percent Santander was £1-£3/day, from April 6 will charge 39.9 percent Starling was 15 percent, from April 1 will charge 15-35 percent Monzo was 50p/day, from April 1 will charge 19-39 percent

Monzo overdraft fee changes

Overdraft charge changes