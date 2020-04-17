More Stores Changes At Walmart: Dedicated Senior, First Responder, High-Risk Grocery Pickup Times Available

Walmart (WMT) has made more changes to its stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Now the retail giant is offering a dedicated pickup time for grocery customers that are most vulnerable for contracting COVID-19.

The new pickup hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select stores. The special pickup times are for those customers over the age of 60, first responders, consumers with disabilities, or anyone that has been designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as high risk.

During all pickup times, Walmart workers are using enhanced social distancing and sanitation procedures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Pickups are also contact-free, with customers opening their trunks and workers loading groceries with no need to sign for orders, Walmart said.

To sign up for a dedicated pickup time slot, customers can opt-in as an “At Risk Only” customer. Vulnerable customers are also welcome to reserve other time slots for grocery pickup with Walmart, the company said.

Pickup orders are subject to purchase limits for high-demand items such as paper goods, milk, and cleaning supplies.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product said in a statement. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Walmart also offers dedicated senior hours at its stores on Tuesdays, one hour before stores open. During this time, pharmacies and vision centers will be open. Walmart store hours have been changed to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Shares of Walmart stock were down 0.18% as of 2:51 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.