More than 20,000 people in Moscow demand a real investigation into the murder of Nemtsov

Once again the Russian extra-parliamentary opposition filled the center of Moscow on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the heinous murder of Boris Nemtsov

, shot at the Kremlin by Chechen hitmen on February 27, 2015, and demand that the investigation reach its final consequences and be elucidated at once who gave the order to end it.

According to the White Counter monitoring group, which told one by one to all that the Police forced to go through the metal detectors to join the event, about 22,700 people attended, almost the same who participated in the 2016 concentration, convened on the occasion of the first anniversary of Nemtsov’s death and so far the most numerous in his memory.

The Interior Ministry, however, maintains that only 10,500 people demonstrated on Saturday. The event was authorized and ended without detentions. Not so in St. Petersburg, where they did not receive permission from the authorities and several arrests were made, released later after passing by the police station. Similar mobilizations took place in many other Russian cities, although with an influx much lower than that registered in the country’s capital.

But to participate in such protests in Russia you have to feel like it. In Moscow the police cordon has been huge and very noticeable, evidently destined to intimidate. Then you have to endure endless queues to go through the security arches installed for this purpose. Since the authorizations to celebrate such acts require indicating the number of attendees, something really impossible to foresee, the Police have prevented the passage to the demonstration to those who arrived behind, arguing that the agreed figure had already been exceeded.

With everything and thanks to the almost spring time prevailing in the Russian capital, the concentration has run satisfactorily for the organizers, among whom have been seen the anti-corruption lawyer, Alexéi Navalni, considered the main political adversary of President Vladimir Putin, his collaborator in the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Liubov Sóbol, the former prime minister, Mikhail Kasianov, the opposition leader, Iliá Yashin, and the leader of the Yábloko liberal party, Grigori Yavlinski.

Together with Russian flags, portraits of Nemtsov and posters calling for not supporting the constitutional reform that the Russian president promotes to perpetuate himself in the Kremlin, the large banner on the head of the march bore the inscription “We must change power, not the Constitution ». Protesters also carried signs with slogans such as “Russia without Putin,” “Putin means crisis, Putin means war, Putin means usurpation,” “Those who commissioned the crime must also be in prison” or “Enough propaganda.”

Nemtsov, who at the time of his murder was a deputy of the Local Assembly of Yaroslavl, was governor of Nizhni-Novgorod, deputy prime minister in one of the governments of Boris Yeltsin and co-president of the Parnas formation. He was riddled with bullets in the middle of the Bolshói Moskvoretski bridge over the Moskova river, a few meters from the Kremlin wall. He was preparing a report on the death of Russian soldiers in eastern Ukraine. A few days before his murder, a demonstration took place in Moscow of supporters of Putin, who displayed posters with the image of the opponent and the inscription “traitor”.

Suspicions about the president of Chechnya

Five Chechens, Zaur Dadáyev, material author of the shooting that ended the life of Nemtsov and member, until his arrest, of the battalion «Siéver» (north) of the special forces of the Interior Ministry of Chechnya, the Anzor and Shadid Gubáshev brothers , Temirlán Eskerjánov and Jamzat Bajáev, were sentenced in 2017 to different jail terms for their involvement in the murder. Dadayev is currently serving the highest sentence in that process, 20 years in prison.

But Nemtsov’s family believes that the intellectual authors of his death are free and hold high positions. The suspicions are centered on the president of Chechnya, Ramzán Kadírov, very close to Putin and bitter enemy of the Russian liberal opposition, whom he considers the “fifth column” that, according to him, the West uses to destroy Russia. .