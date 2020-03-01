More than 4,000 refugees, trapped on the border between Greece and Turkey

Since Friday afternoon, Greek authorities have reinforced surveillance of the border with Turkey, which has been closed to any irregular immigrant. The closure is due to the threat of the neighboring country to allow Syrian refugees to pass through Greece and reach the rest of Europe.

In fact, according to different information agencies, more than 4,000 people are blocked under cold and rain between the fences of the two borders. The Greek Police have come to use tear gas before the stones of immigrants who want to enter, while it is claimed that Turkish forces use gases as well. Likewise, many try to enter Greece through other places farther from the border posts.

The Minister of Citizen Protection, Mijális Crisojoídis, who is already in Nea Orestiada, near a border post, declared that “the situation is difficult and unpleasant.” “Thousands of desperate people are trapped before our borders,” he said. They have not come here alone, they are thrown out, rejected and used by the neighboring country, Turkey ». And he insisted that Greece makes it clear that it will not let anyone pass without legal travel documents and recalls that the country “has borders, Europe has borders that the Greeks maintain.” A clear way to demonstrate against the Turkish decision to increase pressure on the European Union, threatening caravans of refugees and economic immigrants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday in Istanbul that 18,000 immigrants have already crossed the border (something that does not correspond to reality), adding that it could increase to 30,000 people.

Surveillance Reinforcement

The Hellenic Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met in the morning with the ministers of Citizen Protection, Foreign Affairs, Defense and other civil and military authorities. As announced by Stélios Pétsas, the government spokesman, it was agreed that Greek forces will be reinforced by land, in the case of the northern border near the Evro river, with police, while by sea, in the case of islands near Turkey , 52 ships of the Coast Guard and Navy service will be used. For the Government of Athens, “Greece has suffered an illegal, organized and massive attempt by immigrants wanting to cross its borders and has resisted.”

Few managed to enter Greek territory by land: only 60, that “have no relationship with Idlib” and have been arrested for the time being. About 200 people have arrived in the islands these last two days, mostly Africans.

The prime minister has personally put himself at the head of the Greek reaction to what is considered a blackmail by Erdogan, which has opened its borders to allow people to move to Europe. And he considers that the only solution is the closing of the borders for those who want to enter illegally, a great change in the face of the political passivity of the four years of radical government. The Greeks do not forget how more than one million people entered Greece in 2015 and how after the agreement between Turkey and the EU many continued to enter and few were deported.

In a recent survey, 86% of the Greeks interviewed were in favor of deporting those who entered the country illegally. And journalists who have spoken with immigrants who want to enter Greece collect the same statements, repeated: “We want to go to Europe, we are going to enter Greece, we want to have a better life.” And most expect to reach Germany or Sweden.

The Greek Government does not cease its diplomatic efforts to obtain European support, more help to accelerate asylum processes and future deportations, as well as new infrastructure in the most affected islands (Lesbos, Jíos, Samos, Leros and Kos), where the population shows its rejection of the increase of immigrants.

Attack on a chemical weapons warehouse

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that the Turkish Army bombed a chemical weapons depot in northwestern Syria. The alleged attack comes after the death of at least 36 Turkish soldiers in the province of Idlib, the last opposing stronghold and target of a major offensive by Damascus and its ally, Russia. The Syrian authorities responded that it is a “lie,” reports Efe.

Meanwhile, Syrian opposition factions backed by Ankara snatched control of several towns in the northwest yesterday after receiving more supplies from Turkey. .